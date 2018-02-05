Haydn's Symphonies No. 26 and 86

On WCRB's CD of the week, local ensemble Handel and Haydn Society conjures both the stormy and more buoyant sides of one of their namesake composers.

Over the last few years, the Handel and Haydn Society has been very busy. In addition to their concert series, they've been recording symphonies by "the father of the symphony," and their namesake, Joseph Haydn.

In the Symphony No. 26, Haydn’s brooding and tempestuous power is in full force. Counter to this work is his later and far more playful Symphony No. 86, showing Haydn the witty jokester, looking to throw the audience unexpected turns wherever possible.

In addition to the two symphonies, H+H concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky astounds as the soloist in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3.

“Watching concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky perform was akin to watching an expert circus artist climb, contort, fly through the air, and stick her landing… In the circus ring and in the concert hall, it’s necessary to nail the technicalities, but equally so to engage and entertain the audience, and the Handel and Haydn Society did both.”

- Zoë Madonna, The Boston Globe

For more information and to purchase this recording, visit ArkivMusic.

Track listing:

1-3. Haydn: Symphony No. 26 in D minor, Lamentatione

4-6. Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major

7-10. Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D major