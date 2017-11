The link roundup is a little early this week, just in time for the holiday weekend!

Congratulations are in order for soprano Cecilia Bartoli - last week, she broke 500 years of tradition to become the first woman ever to sing with the Sistine Chapel Choir!



The Boston Camerata is joining forces with the Sharq Arabic Ensemble for a Mediterranean Christmas concert this winter. Traditional - and not-so-traditional - Christmas music played on Arabic instruments? Sign me up.

Nothing says Thanksgiving like football - and nothing says football like a good halftime show from the marching band. Ohio State's band has a show based on great classical symphonies, and it. Is. Awesome.



Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted about classical music, and... predictably, people had a lot to say about it (click on the date in the tweet to see all of the comments):

If Classical Music concerts had progress bars, then people unfamiliar with the piece would never be confused when to clap at the end. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 21, 2017 A New York Times reporter went on a hike with composer John Adams, and got the lowdown on his new opera, "Girls of the Golden West." The pictures are, of course, spectacular.

Self-described data geek Nicholas Rougeux has been turning classical scores into vibrantly colorful data visualizations, like this one of Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons:"



