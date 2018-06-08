This Horse Concert is Really, Truly Magical

Wait, horse concert? Oh, yes. Welcome to this week's Link Roundup!

1. First things first: here's a video of the "Really Terrible Orchestra of Pennsylvania" -- an ensemble featuring musicians of all skill levels -- performing at a local nursing home.

2. You know the saying about giving a monkey a typewriter? Well, what happens when you give a monkey a piano?

just listening to some contemporary classical music pic.twitter.com/ZFWAE4NGY7 — Cameron J. Quinn (@camstaquinn) May 31, 2018

3. This student at the Brussels Royal Conservatory figured out how to make really, really realistic animal sounds with his violin.

4. The world's longest playable stringed instrument, the Earth Harp, will make an appearance at the Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad, CA on June 21! Here's what it looks and sounds like:

5. Several journalists at the New York Times have formed a chamber ensemble!

We bonded in an empty conference room over Mozart and Brahms two years ago, gathering after work on a regular basis. We call ourselves the Qwerty Ensemble.

6. Dueling pianos for the information age! Who's better: the robot, or the career pianist?

7. This video is so magical it might as well have been filmed in the fairy realm. Cellist Ida Riegels serenades an audience of horses: