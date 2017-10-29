"Il San Vito" at the Boston Early Music Festival

Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, Concerto Romano performs the modern-day premiere of Bernardo Pasquini's tale of devotion and martyrdom, "Il San Vito."

October 29, 2017

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

On the program:

CHARPENTIER Ouverture pour le sacre d'un eveque, H. 536*

PASQUINI Il San Vito

CHARPENTIER Sonata à 8, H. 548*

CHARPENTIER Concert à 4 parties de violes, H. 545*

Il San Vito Cast:

Paola Valentina Molinari (San Vito)

Sonia Tedla Chebreab (Valeria)

Alberto Miguélez Rouco (Crescenzia)

Luca Cervoni (Modesto)

Mauro Borgioni (Diocleziano)

Concerto Romano

Alessandro Quarta, director

Recorded at the Boston Early Music Festival on June 14, 2017.

*Played by Ensemble Correspondances, recorded at the Boston Early Music Festival on June 13, 2017.

Hear a preview with Alessandro Quarta on The Answered Question:

Learn more about Concerto Romano.

Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival.