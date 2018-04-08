Illuminating a Musical Friendship with Quatuor Mosaïques

Quatuor Mosaïques plays rollicking string quartets that reflect the deep friendship between Mozart and Haydn, on WCRB In Concert with the Celebrity Series of Boston!

April 8, 2018

7:00 PM

On the Program:

MOZART Quartet in B-flat Major, K. 458 "The Hunt"

MOZART Quartet in D minor, K. 421

HAYDN Quartet in C Major, Op. 20 No. 2

Check back soon to hear the concert on demand.

Hear an interview with Quatuor Mosaïques members Eric Höbarth and Christophe Coin:

