Introspective Piano Masterpieces, with Seong-Jin Cho

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, Chopin Competition winner Seong-Jin Cho plays the composer's Piano Sonata No. 3, as well as works by Beethoven and Debussy, on demand.

June 10, 2018

7:00 PM

On the program:

BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No 8 in C-minor, Pathétique

BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 30 in E

DEBUSSY Images: Book II

CHOPIN Piano Sonata No. 3 in B-minor

Recorded February 25, 2018

