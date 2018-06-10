Introspective Piano Masterpieces, with Seong-Jin Cho

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, Chopin Competition winner Seong-Jin Cho plays the composer's Piano Sonata No. 3, as well as works by Beethoven and Debussy, on demand.
June 10, 2018
7:00 PM
On the program:
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No 8 in C-minor, Pathétique
BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 30 in E
DEBUSSY Images: Book II
CHOPIN Piano Sonata No. 3 in B-minor
Recorded February 25, 2018
Hear Part 1 of the concert:
Hear Part 2 of the concert:
Hear a preview interview with Seong-Jin Cho:
Learn more about this concert, and see upcoming Rockport Music events