Saturday, April 8

Johannes Moser is the soloist in Dvorák's Cello Concerto, part of an All-Czech program that also includes "The Moldau," from Smetana's My Country, and Martinu's Fantaisies symphoniques (Symphony No. 6), all conducted by Ludovic Morlot, in a concert recorded on January 23, 2016.

Ludovic Morlot, conductor

Johannes Moser, cello

SMETANA “The Moldau” from Ma Vlast

MARTINU Fantaisies symphoniques (Symphony No. 6)

DVORAK Cello Concerto