Kaufmann and Nylund Sing Wagner with the BSO

Monday, April 16, at 8pm, in an encore broadcast of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons conducts an All-Wagner program, including Act 2 of "Tristan und Isolde," in concert at Symphony Hall.
Saturday, April 7, 2018 (encore Monday, April 16)
8:00 PM
Andris Nelsons, Conductor
Camilla Nylund, soprano (Isolde)
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor (Tristan)
Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano (Brangane)
Georg Zeppenfeld, bass (Marke)
Andrew Rees, tenor (Melot)
David Kravitz, baritone (Kurwenal)
ALL-WAGNER PROGRAM
Siegfried Idyll
Tristan und Isolde, Act II
Tenor Jonas Kaufmann talks with WCRB's Ron Della Chiesa about singing the title role of Wagner's Trisan und Isolde with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, growing up in Munich, and great tenors of the past: