Kaufmann and Nylund Sing Wagner with the BSO

Monday, April 16, at 8pm, in an encore broadcast of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons conducts an All-Wagner program, including Act 2 of "Tristan und Isolde," in concert at Symphony Hall.

Saturday, April 7, 2018 (encore Monday, April 16)

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, Conductor

Camilla Nylund, soprano (Isolde)

Jonas Kaufmann, tenor (Tristan)

Mihoko Fujimura, mezzo-soprano (Brangane)

Georg Zeppenfeld, bass (Marke)

Andrew Rees, tenor (Melot)

David Kravitz, baritone (Kurwenal)

ALL-WAGNER PROGRAM

Siegfried Idyll

Tristan und Isolde, Act II

Tenor Jonas Kaufmann talks with WCRB's Ron Della Chiesa about singing the title role of Wagner's Trisan und Isolde with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, growing up in Munich, and great tenors of the past:

See a libretto and translation of Tristan und Isolde