Legos, Marbles, and Kyrie Irving

By 4 hours ago

Don't skip this week's link roundup.

  1. Everybody loves Legos. Everybody loves music. So why not put them together? Here's a list of the 8 best Lego/classical moments, starting with this kinetic sculpture of a pianist's hand:

     
  2. When the featured soloist withdraws from an incredibly demanding concert only three days before show time, most orchestras would panic. Not the L.A. Philharmonic.
     
  3. Marbles. Music. Magic. Watch the video:

     

  4. The Boston Philharmonic joined forces with Kyrie Irving for a Nike ad. How cool is that?

  5. Opera in an ice rink. Hey, why not?

  6. For the first time ever, footage was released this week of Leonard Bernstein, the great American maestro, conducting one of the last rehearsals of his life

link roundup

