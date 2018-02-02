Listen to Ursula K. Le Guin's Space Opera, "Rigel 9"

  • Album cover for Bedford and Le Guin's
A suffragette cantata, Ursula K. Le Guin's space opera, and more in this week's link roundup.

  1. Beethoven and sweet bread, on a Sri Lankan food cart... now that's a killer combo if I've ever heard one.
     
  2. Composer Joanna Marsh is debuting a new cantata about Emily Davison, one of the best-known early suffragettes. Here's how the police described Davison on her arrest warrant:

    "Obdurate, difficult temperament, at odds with society … a haggard appearance. Bruised in body and soul. Impulsively inclined and might do any rash act.”

    I can't be the only one who thinks she's cool.

    Emily Wilding Davison

  3. Two recently-discovered violin concertos by Florence Price, the first African-American woman to receive national attention for her compositions, were recently recorded by violinist Er-Gene Kahng for Albany. The New Yorker's Alex Ross reflects on Price's legacy.
     
  4. Thinking of going into the violin-making business? Here's a pictorial guide to the tools of the trade, courtesy of Strings Magazine.
     
  5. Beloved author Ursula K. Le Guin passed away on January 22. Although she is best-known for her Earthsea novels, she also experimented with other art forms - including opera! Listen to the space opera with a libretto by Le Guin here:

     

  6. Music is universal, but are its meanings? A team of researchers hopes to find out whether all music has certain universal qualities that transcend language
     
  7. Students at the University of Texas 3D-printed a 6-string electric violin. See it in action:

     
  8. And... well, just watch this video. I don't think it needs any other introduction.
link roundup

