Lucienne Renaudin Vary's The Voice of the Trumpet

On WCRB's CD of the Week, the young French trumpeter explores vocal music from baroque to jazz and musicals, in honor of singers who inspired her to begin her own music career.

“I first came to music through singing: specifically, through the nursery songs that my parents used to sing to me, and the discovery – when I was about four – of Bizet’s Carmen and the film The Sound of Music, which captivated me and which I used to watch constantly… I spend a lot of time listening to singers: I’m fascinated by their spontaneity, expressiveness, phrasing, and the relationship between music and words, and these things really inspire me in my own playing.”

That inspiration allowed eighteen-year-old French trumpeter Lucienne Renaudin Vary to become the first student to have been accepted into both the classical and jazz programs at the Paris Conservatory. As if that accolade weren’t enough, very soon after, Vary was approached by Warner Classics to record a full-length album with the National Orchestra of Lille and conductor Roberto Rizzi Brignoli. For the new release she selected arias and songs ranging from baroque to jazz and musicals, all in homage to the human voice.

“I’m thrilled to record my first album for Warner Classics, with the freedom to explore music from baroque to jazz. It was a great honor and privilege to collaborate with artists I admire, notably Erik Truffaz, who improvises in duet with me for a new orchestral arrangement of Gershwin’s “Summertime,” and Rolando Villazón who suggested we record a Donizetti aria together.”

Watch a trailer for The Voice of the Trumpet:

