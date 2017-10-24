Related Program: 
Upcoming BSO Broadcasts

Mahler's "Resurrection" for Opening Night at Tanglewood

  • Andris Nelsons
    Andris Nelsons
    Hilary Scott/BSO

Friday, July 7, 2017

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Malin Christensson, soprano
Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

MAHLER Symphony No. 2, Resurrection

Tags: 
Gustav Mahler
Andris Nelsons
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Related Content

Mahler's Symphony No. 4 with Kristine Opolais

Tatyana Vlasova

Now available on demand: the final Boston Symphony Orchestra concert of the season, featuring Andris Nelsons leading the orchestra in Shostakovich, Rachmaninoff, and Mahler.