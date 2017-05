April 23, 2016

In the final program of the 2015-2016 season, soprano Kristine Opolais sings Rachmaninoff's Zdes' khorosho ("How fair this place") and the Letter Scene from Tchaikovsky's opera Eugene Onegin, and Andris Nelsons conducts three French masterpieces, including Debussy's La Mer, Ravel's La Valse, and Métaboles, by Dutilleux.