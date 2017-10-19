Related Program: 
Upcoming BSO Broadcasts

Mutter Plays Williams and Tchaikovsky

  Anne-Sophie Mutter
    Anne-Sophie Mutter
    Monika Hoefler

Sunday, July 16, 2017

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

John WILLIAMS Markings, for solo violin, strings, and harp (world premiere)
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

