The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons Conducts Bach's B-minor Mass

Monday, February 13

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Malin Christensson, soprano
Christine Rice, mezzo-soprano
Benjamin Bruns, tenor
Hanno Müller-Brachmann, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus 

Bach - Mass in B minor

Hear a preview with new BSO Choral Director James Burton on The Answered Question:

Andris Nelsons
Johann Sebastian Bach
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

