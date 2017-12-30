New Year's Under the Stars with Voces8

On WCRB In Concert on demand, join the British a capella group in a Celebrity Series of Boston program of everything from Mendelssohn and Rachmaninoff to Ben Folds and ABBA!

December 31, 2017

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2

On the program:

William BYRD: Laudibus in Sanctis

Felix MENDELSSOHN: Denn Er hat seinen Engeln befohlen über dir (For He Shall Give His Angels Charge Over Thee) from Elijah

Ola GJEILO: Ubi Caritas

Nat King COLE, arr. Jim Clements: Straighten Up and Fly Right

Paul SIMON, arr. Alexander L'Estrange: The Sound of Silence

Van MORRISON, arr. L'Estrange: Moondance

Benjamin BRITTEN: A Hymn to the Virgin

Sergei RACHMANINOFF: Bogoroditse Devo

G.P. da PALETRINA: Magnificat Primi Toni

Trad.; arr. David BLACKWELL Steal Away

Trad.; arr. Guy TURNER O Waly Waly

Trad.; arr. Thomas Hewitt JONES Shenandoah

Kate RUSBY, arr. CLEMENTS Underneath the Stars

Ben FOLDS, arr. CLEMENTS I Am The Luckiest

Irving BERLIN, arr. CLEMENTS Cheek to Cheek

Carly Rae JEPSEN, arr. CLEMENTS Beautiful

Jimmy van HEUSEN, arr. CLEMENTS Ain't that a Kick in the Head

Duke ELLINGTON, arr. Ben PARRY It don't mean a thing (if it ain't got that swing)

Benny ANDERSSON, Björn ULVAEUS, and Stig ANDERSON Dancing Queen

