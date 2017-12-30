New Year's Under the Stars with Voces8

On WCRB In Concert on demand, join the British a capella group in a Celebrity Series of Boston program of everything from Mendelssohn and Rachmaninoff to Ben Folds and ABBA!
December 31, 2017
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2
On the program:
William BYRD: Laudibus in Sanctis
Felix MENDELSSOHN: Denn Er hat seinen Engeln befohlen über dir (For He Shall Give His Angels Charge Over Thee) from Elijah
Ola GJEILO: Ubi Caritas
Nat King COLE, arr. Jim Clements: Straighten Up and Fly Right
Paul SIMON, arr. Alexander L'Estrange: The Sound of Silence
Van MORRISON, arr. L'Estrange: Moondance
Benjamin BRITTEN: A Hymn to the Virgin
Sergei RACHMANINOFF: Bogoroditse Devo
G.P. da PALETRINA: Magnificat Primi Toni
Trad.; arr. David BLACKWELL Steal Away
Trad.; arr. Guy TURNER O Waly Waly
Trad.; arr. Thomas Hewitt JONES Shenandoah
Kate RUSBY, arr. CLEMENTS Underneath the Stars
Ben FOLDS, arr. CLEMENTS I Am The Luckiest
Irving BERLIN, arr. CLEMENTS Cheek to Cheek
Carly Rae JEPSEN, arr. CLEMENTS Beautiful
Jimmy van HEUSEN, arr. CLEMENTS Ain't that a Kick in the Head
Duke ELLINGTON, arr. Ben PARRY It don't mean a thing (if it ain't got that swing)
Benny ANDERSSON, Björn ULVAEUS, and Stig ANDERSON Dancing Queen