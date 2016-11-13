Odyssey Opera Presents Dvořák's "Dimitrij"

November 13

Gil Rose and Odyssey Opera present a rarely heard gem by Antonin Dvořák: his opera "Dimitrij."

CAST

Dimitrij: Ales Briscein

Marina: Dana Buresova

Xenie: Olga Jelinkova

Marfa: Irina Mishura

Shusky: Mark S. Doss

Basmanov: Christopher Job

Iov: Pawel Izdebski

Neborsky: James Demler

Buchinsky: Seth Grondin

Odyssey Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Gil Rose, conductor

Since its founding in 2013, Odyssey Opera has become a pillar of the Boston arts community. Their corner of the market? Top-tier productions of rarely heard, often forgotten operatic gems. And whether those productions be by Wagner, Vaughn Williams, Mozart, or Korngold, two things are always true: the singing is superb, and audiences leave Jordan Hall wondering "why don't we hear that piece more often?"



Interview with Odyssey Opera's Artistic and General Director, Gil Rose

Chris Voss talks with Gil Rose about Odyssey Opera's production of Dvorák's Dimitrij.

