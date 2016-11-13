Odyssey Opera Presents Dvořák's "Dimitrij"

November 13
Gil Rose and Odyssey Opera present a rarely heard gem by Antonin Dvořák: his opera "Dimitrij."
CAST
Dimitrij: Ales Briscein
Marina: Dana Buresova
Xenie: Olga Jelinkova
Marfa: Irina Mishura
Shusky: Mark S. Doss
Basmanov: Christopher Job
Iov: Pawel Izdebski
Neborsky: James Demler
Buchinsky: Seth Grondin
Odyssey Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Gil Rose, conductor
Since its founding in 2013, Odyssey Opera has become a pillar of the Boston arts community. Their corner of the market? Top-tier productions of rarely heard, often forgotten operatic gems. And whether those productions be by Wagner, Vaughn Williams, Mozart, or Korngold, two things are always true: the singing is superb, and audiences leave Jordan Hall wondering "why don't we hear that piece more often?"
