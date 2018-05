Saturday, May 19, 2018

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast from Saturday, September 30, 2017

Andris Nelsons conducts Shostakovich's emotionally devastating Symphony No. 11, and Paul Lewis is the soloist in Beethoven's majestic Piano Concerto No. 4.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 11, The Year 1905

Hear a preview with Paul Lewis and Andris Nelsons on The Answered Question: