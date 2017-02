March 5

On WCRB's In Concert, Martin Pearlman conducts a work that encompasses J.S. Bach's hopes and fears for the future, and his desire for a legacy that would outlive him.

Boston Baroque

Kiera Duffy, soprano

Jennifer Rivera, mezzo-soprano

David Daniels, countertenor

Aaron Sheehan, tenor

Jesse Blumberg, baritone

Martin Pearlman, conductor

J.S. Bach - Mass in B-minor

Recorded on October 23, 2016 at Jordan Hall.

