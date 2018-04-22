Phan Sings British Gems with A Far Cry

Celebrated tenor Nicholas Phan joins Boston's Grammy-nominated chamber ensemble in an all-British program spanning four centuries, from early Baroque to 20th Century, on WCRB In Concert with A Far Cry, on demand.

April 22, 2018

7:00 PM

Recorded January 19, 2018

Listen to A Far Cry's Sarah Darling discuss "Albion" and what went into making the concert happen.

On the program:

PURCELL Overture and Air from King Arthur

PURCELL Sweeter than Roses

PURCELL She Loves and She Confesses Too

LOCKE Lilk and Curtain Tune from The Tempest

LANIER No More Shall Meads be Deck'd with Flowers

LOCKE Prelude to Act V from The Fairy Queen

LOCKE Evening Hymn

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Concerto Grosso

BRITTEN Serenade for tenor, horn, and strings

LULLY Suite from Acis et Galatée (recorded on Jan. 28, 2018, at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum)

