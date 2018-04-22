Phan Sings British Gems with A Far Cry

Celebrated tenor Nicholas Phan joins Boston's Grammy-nominated chamber ensemble in an all-British program spanning four centuries, from early Baroque to 20th Century, on WCRB In Concert with A Far Cry, on demand.
April 22, 2018
7:00 PM
Recorded January 19, 2018
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Listen to A Far Cry's Sarah Darling discuss "Albion" and what went into making the concert happen.
On the program:
PURCELL Overture and Air from King Arthur
PURCELL Sweeter than Roses
PURCELL She Loves and She Confesses Too
LOCKE Lilk and Curtain Tune from The Tempest
LANIER No More Shall Meads be Deck'd with Flowers
LOCKE Prelude to Act V from The Fairy Queen
LOCKE Evening Hymn
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Concerto Grosso
BRITTEN Serenade for tenor, horn, and strings
LULLY Suite from Acis et Galatée (recorded on Jan. 28, 2018, at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum)
Read the program notes for this concert