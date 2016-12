Saturday, November 26

Moritz Gnann, conductor

Menahem Pressler, piano

Mendelssohn - Overture, The Hebrides (Fingal's Cave)

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 27

Dvorák - Symphony No. 9, From the New World

