A Private Look into the Life of Bernstein

Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Longy School of Music, take a journey through the more personal side of Leonard Bernstein - featuring intimate pieces written for piano and voice, plus introductions by daughter Jamie Bernstein.
May 13, 2018
7:00 PM
On the program:
BERNSTEIN Anniversaries
Spencer Myer, piano
Introductions by Jamie Bernstein
BERNSTEIN Arias and Barcarolles
Sandra Piques Eddy, mezzo-soprano
David Kravitz, baritone
Wayman Chin and Brian Moll, piano
Hear part 1 of this concert on demand:
Hear part 2 of this concert on demand: