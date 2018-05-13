A Private Look into the Life of Bernstein

Now available on demand: on WCRB In Concert with the Longy School of Music, take a journey through the more personal side of Leonard Bernstein - featuring intimate pieces written for piano and voice, plus introductions by daughter Jamie Bernstein.

May 13, 2018

7:00 PM

On the program:

BERNSTEIN Anniversaries

Spencer Myer, piano

Introductions by Jamie Bernstein

BERNSTEIN Arias and Barcarolles

​Sandra Piques Eddy, mezzo-soprano

David Kravitz, baritone

Wayman Chin and Brian Moll, piano

Hear part 1 of this concert on demand:

Hear part 2 of this concert on demand:

Learn more about the Longy School of Music of Bard College