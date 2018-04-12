Remembering John Oliver

The founder of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus passed away on April 11 at the age of 78.

In 1970, John Oliver founded the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and led the ensemble for 45 years until his retirement at the end of the Tanglewood season in 2015. That's when WCRB's Brian McCreath talked with him about his experiences as the leader of the Boston Symphony Orchestra's all-volunteer chorus.

In a statement, BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons said, "John Oliver’s dedication to forming and then leading the Tanglewood Festival Chorus for 45 years represents an extraordinary commitment to the Boston Symphony Orchestra and to the art of choral singing.”

Managing Director Mark Volpe continued, "Few people in the 137-year history of the Boston Symphony Orchestra dedicated so many years of their creative lives to the orchestra as John Oliver during his 45-year tenure as conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, 1970-2015. All of us at the BSO are very grateful to John for his steadfast commitment to his vision in founding the TFC and nurturing it through decades of acclaimed performances here in Boston, throughout the country, and around the world.”