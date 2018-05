Now available on-demand: on WCRB In Concert with the BCMS, relive the greatest moments of the local ensemble's 2017-2018 season, featuring performances of Ravel, Brahms, Mendelssohn, and Fauré.

May 6, 2018

7:00 PM

On the program:

RAVEL Introduction & Allegro

BRAHMS Piano Quartet No. 1

MENDELSSOHN String Quintet No. 2

FAURÉ Piano Quartet No. 2

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Hear Part 3:

