Spanish String Music with Serebrier

On WCRB's CD of the Week, one of the world’s leading conductors shines a light on the rich music of Spain, in works that were never intended for, but sound spectacular with an orchestra.

Conductor José Serebrier has done it all. As one of the world’s most recorded conductors, his discography includes composers from every corner of the world. In his newest release, he focuses on composers writing in the rich musical traditions of Spain – particularly, Enrique Granados.

Conducting these pieces comes as no easy task, as Serebrier leads the Concerto Málaga in pieces originally written for piano or guitar, not for a full orchestra. The challenge, then, becomes how to emulate these more intimate musical settings with a full-sized string orchestra. The result is a rich sonority that still retains the colorful brilliance of Spanish folk and dance music.

Listen to a track from the album:

