A Time Capsule from Mozart’s Day

Daniel Hope, known for his boundary-stretching albums, turns his attention to Mozart and his contemporaries on this week's CD of the Week.

Violinist Daniel Hope has released some ear-catching albums, especially in the past few years. Air - A Baroque Journey, released in 2010, is a staff favorite around our office - it's varied, it's zippy, and it's full of earworms. His vivacious For Seasons​, a recording of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons interspersed with contemporary works and supplementary art pieces, was so popular among our staff that that we featured it both as a WCRB CD of the Week and as one of our picks for best CDs of the Week of 2017.

In his newest release, Journey to Mozart, Hope brings his signature zippy, precise, and enthusiastic musicianship to core repertoire. As Hope says in the trailer for the album (which you can watch below), "it shows you what Mozart inspired, where he came from, and where he sent people to." Centered around works by Mozart both originally for violin and transcriptions, the album also explores the repertoire of Gluck, Mysliveček, Salomon, and a violin concerto by Haydn.

Watch a trailer for the album:

Track listing:

1. Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies

2. Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice​: Dance of the Blessed Spirits

3-5. Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4

6. Mysliveček: Violin Concerto in D: II. Larghetto

7-9. Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3

10. Mozart: Adagio for Violin and Orchestra in E

11. Salomon: Romance for Violin and Strings in D

12. Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 11: "Turkish Rondo"