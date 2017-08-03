Turner Conducts Bach's "St. Mark Passion"

April 9
In J.S. Bach's obituary, published by his son C.P.E. Bach, a catalog of his works included "Five passions, including one for two choirs." To this day, only two complete passions have been located. On this week's "In Concert," Boston's Emmanuel Music plays a reconstruction of one of the works thought to be lost.
Emmanuel Music
Ryan Turner, conductor
J.S. Bach - St. Mark Passion
Cast:
Kendra Colton, Rebecca Whittington (Maid), and Susan Consoli, sopranos
Deborah Rentz-Moore (Judas), Pamela Dellal, and Margaret Lias (Centurion), altos
Jason McStoots (Evangelist), Frank Kelley, (Peter) and Charles Blandy (Pilate), tenors
Mark McSweeney (Jesus), Paul Guttry (High Priest), Dana Whiteside (Soldier), and David Tinervia, basses
Emmanuel Music, Ryan Turner, conductor
Recorded on March 19, 2016 at Emmanuel Church, Boston.
Learn more about Emmanuel Music.