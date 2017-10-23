Yekwon Sunwoo: Cliburn Gold

On WCRB's CD of the Week, journey through the Korean pianist's gold medal-winning performance in the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

One of the most exciting aspects of the classical music world is the emergence of new musicians. For the next generation of famous performers, that step into the international spotlight doesn’t come easy. Luckily, there are a number of competitions held around the globe each year to promote young artists, perhaps none more captivating than the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

The 2017 gold medal recipient is 28-year-old Korean pianist Yekwon Sunwoo. Though his newest album celebrates an international accolade, there are also a couple of local connections with this recording. Sunwoo is featured along with violinist Benjamin Beilman for his latest release on Warner Classics, Spectrum, recorded right here at WCRB’s Fraser Performance Studio. Also, Sunwoo’s new album includes a piece written by Boston’s own Marc-André Hamelin – the very piece required by all 2017 Van Cliburn contestants.

Sunwoo’s album, a curated journey through his 2017 Van Cliburn performances, gives the listener a chance to relive the competition. It is an intimate live performance, and if it’s an indication of his career to come, we'll have plenty of opportunities to hear from Sunwoo in the future. Congratulations!

Watch Sunwoo's performance at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

For more information and to purchase this recording, visit ArkivMusic.

Track listing:

1. Ravel: La Valse

2. Grainger/R. Strauss: "Ramble on the Last Love-Duet" from Der Rosenkavalier

3. Hamelin: Toccata on "L'homme armé"

4-5. Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C

6. Liszt/Schubert: Litanei, No. 1

7-9. Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor